Jennifer Aniston roots for Biden’s pooch—first rescue dog to move into White House

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston is over the moon about Joe Biden heading to the White House but is even more elated about his dog following him there.

Turning to her Instagram, the Friends alum, 51, first shared a photo of her own pup radiating happy vibes as she wrote, “The future’s looking good.”

She then reshared a photo that the president-elect posted on his Instagram with his rescue dog Major which was adopted by him and his wife Dr. Jill Biden from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018.

“We love to see it. Major will be the first shelter pup to move into the White House,” she wrote.

Biden’s canine pal is a German Shepherd mix and is beloved by the former vice president.

His dog had gone viral on social media weeks after a video of Biden had resurfaced where he said Donald Trump was not to be trusted as he didn’t own a dog.

“Trump is the first President without a dog in the White House in over a century,” he had said in the video.