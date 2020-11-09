Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 09 2020
Prince Harry’s request rejected by palace of having wreath laid on his behalf

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Mehgan Markle and Prince Harry honoured Commonwealth soldiers by privately laying wreaths on their graves on Remembrance Sunday. 

And across the pond as the British royal family laid wreaths at the Cenotaph, the one person who remained missing was the Duke of Sussex.

Despite Harry’s request of including him in the service, the Buckingham Palace refused and went on without him.

According to a report by The Times, Harry was “deeply saddened” by palace’s refusal to lay a wreath on his behalf.

It was also revealed that Queen Elizabeth II was not made aware of Harry’s request for the morning service.

Earlier, on Remembrance Day, Harry gave an interview for the Declassified podcast and looked back at his years in the military.

“When I get asked about this period of my life, I draw from memories, I draw from what I remember and who I remember,” he said.

“Like the first time we were shot at and who I was with, the first casualties we saw, and those we saved. And the first medivac we escorted out of contact in a race against time. One served always serving, no matter what,” he added.

