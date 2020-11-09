Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber becomes obsessed with an animated movie ahead of holiday season

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Hailey Bieber on Sunday shared a glimpse of her weekend which she spent making coffee for herself and enjoying "The Grinch". 

The model gave holiday season vibes as she posted a collage of pictures showing her TV screen and her fireplace hearth. 

"NEVER TOO EARLY TO START EXCECCIVELY WATCHING THE GRINCH," she wrote to her Instagram stories referring to the 2018 animated comedy film.

She did not share whether she watched the movie alone or was joined by her husband Justin Bieber.

