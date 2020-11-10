Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left out in the cold forever by royal family?

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Prince Harry was already reeling in pain after getting stripped of his titles post Megxit

Buckingham Palace's refusal of Prince Harry's request to lay wreath on his behalf this Remembrance Day has come as a way for the royal family to slam its doors on the former royal. 

This has widened the gap between Harry and the rest of the royal clan.

Harry, who previously served in the royal marines, was reeling in pain after getting stripped off his titles post Megxit.

Shedding how important Remembrance Day is for him, the Duke of Sussex said in a recent podcast Declassified, "Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope.

"I wear [the poppy] to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans. These are the people and moments I remember when I salute, when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph," Harry shared.

“Service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos. It’s what happens in the darkness, it’s what happens when people aren’t looking. It’s what happens on and off the battlefield. It’s about carrying out our duty as soldiers,” Harry continued. “For me as a father, a husband, and as a human being, it’s about how we uphold these values in every aspect of our lives.”

After the royal courtiers denied his request, Harry and Meghan had a private stopped at the Los Angeles National Cemetery on Sunday to lay wreath on Remembrance Day. 

