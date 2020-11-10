Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle made to feel at home by Prince Philip after royal wedding with Harry?

Prince Philip had a soft corner for Meghan Markle who gave up everything before wedding with Harry

Meghan Markle was welcomed within the royal family with open arms, specially from Prince Philip, because he had a soft corner in his heart for the former actress who gave up everything before her wedding with Prince Harry. 

The Duke of Edinburgh did everything he could to make Meghan feel at home in Britain because he could relate to her in an odd way.

An outsider himself, Philip knew how intimidating living with the royals could be at times.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told podcast God Save the Queen, "Philip welcomed Meghan at the beginning. He was an outsider, he knows what he feels like. He feels he's has a part to play, he can do something useful and help her, but whether he ever managed to do something I don't know."

Sharing her thoughts on how Philip has since reacted to Megxit, Seward added, "I think he is completely baffled by Harry and Meghan's desperation to leave the royal family. I think he feels they had so much going for them.

"Harry had all his military appointments and he was helping. They had a beautiful house that was just finished, they had a beautiful baby, they were beginning to really make a mark in the world.

Seward went on to add about Philip's feelings, "They had the support of the Queen in promoting the Commonwealth and Philip just thought their dereliction of duty was just appauling. He didn't understand it.

"What is so wrong with the royal family, and if it's so awful why did Meghan ever marry Harry if it's so ghastly? Obviously, we know that she didn't know," the expert concluded.

