Queen Elizabeth not irked by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s political remarks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were said to have left Queen Elizabeth II quite enraged over their recent remarks, as per claims making rounds.



However, turns out, the monarch has actually kept mum about the issue and hasn’t said even a single word against his grandson and granddaughter-in-law.

Royal commentator and co-author of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie, said on the Heirpod podcast that he hasn’t heard “one negative” word coming the royal family following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s earlier political plea.

"Despite all of the criticism that we have seen in sections of the press I haven’t heard one negative word coming from within the royal households themselves,” he said.

"I think sometimes that criticism or the controversy that we see written about is often very different from what is felt behind the scenes,” he added.

Maggie Rulli joined the conversation and said: "That is very interesting, I had not thought of that. The way the Palace views what they are doing could be totally different from what certain media outlets are reporting.”

"I think we have gotten so used to linking the two together, but it is curious and interesting that you have not heard rumblings from the Palace,” she added.