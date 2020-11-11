Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Emma Corrin says she insisted showing Princess Diana's bulimic tendency in 'The Crown'

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Emma Corrin said that Princess Diana's condition was reflective of the pain she had endured

English actress Emma Corrin said she felt like showing the stuggles of a personal suffering from eating disorder like bulimia in her role as Princess Diana in Netflix royal drama The Crown. 

Corrin came forth shedding light on the emotional turmoil that the late princess went through as member of the royal family.

Talking to Radio Times, she revealed, "We put together a document that we sent to the script team and said: 'Can you include some of this in the writing because we'd love to really flesh out those scenes?'"

"I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it—otherwise it's a disservice to anyone who has been through that," the 24-year-old further said. "I don't think we should shy away from those conversations; Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia, and I so admire that."

Earlier, Corrin said that Diana's condition was reflective of the pain she had endured all these years.

"You can't do justice to everything she was experiencing without including that," said the actress. "It was so symptomatic of the emotional turmoil and all the suppressed emotions that she was feeling."

Corrin explained it was only through her research that she truly understood what Princess Diana was put through. She recalled, "Growing up, my general impression was just how enamored people were by her... I had a sense of the tragedy of what had happened to her, and also I suppose her spirit that people speak of—her being this very generous, empathetic person who broke the mold of the royal family," Corrin added.

