Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears will not perform till her father Jamie is removed from her affairs

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Singing sensation Britney Spears has been embroiled in an ugly legal battle against her father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship.

And after she recently filed to have him removed as her sole conservator, her father hit back legally about her claims.

As the spat gets uglier with each passing day, the pop icon has now delivered some bad news to her fans about refraining from taking the stage until Jamie is removed from her affairs entirely, per Us Weekly.

During a hearing held on November 10 in Los Angeles, the Toxic hit maker’s lawyer Sam Ingham said: “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career.”

“We are really at a crossroads,” he said further.

Us Weekly further claimed that Vivian Lee Thoreen, one of the lawyers from Jamie’s side said that the claims he mentioned were nothing more than hearsay and that his client wasn’t given the permission by Ingham to speak with his daughter.

The hearing was moved to a future date with the judge permitting Jamie to remain the sole conservator of the singer’s estate for the time being. 

More From Entertainment:

Alicia Keys on honoring her African roots: ‘I feel like royalty’

Alicia Keys on honoring her African roots: ‘I feel like royalty’
Prince Charles used butler to keep secret life with Camilla hidden from Diana

Prince Charles used butler to keep secret life with Camilla hidden from Diana
Viola Davis touches on the pay disparity in Hollywood: 'You can't throw me a bone'

Viola Davis touches on the pay disparity in Hollywood: 'You can't throw me a bone'
Fans petition for Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

Fans petition for Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’
Halsey wears her heart on her sleeve in her new poetry book

Halsey wears her heart on her sleeve in her new poetry book
Zendaya reflects on her turbulent 2020

Zendaya reflects on her turbulent 2020
Meghan Markle’s collaboration with Kamala Harris could be an instant hit: experts

Meghan Markle’s collaboration with Kamala Harris could be an instant hit: experts
What Miley Cyrus thinks about ex Cody Simpson moving on with Marloes Stevens

What Miley Cyrus thinks about ex Cody Simpson moving on with Marloes Stevens

Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks ‘already a part of his family’

Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks ‘already a part of his family’
Beyoncé teams up with Peloton to produce exclusive fitness content

Beyoncé teams up with Peloton to produce exclusive fitness content

'Stand Up for Heroes' event goes online with Prince Harry as its special guest

'Stand Up for Heroes' event goes online with Prince Harry as its special guest

Scarlett Johansson debuts stunning wedding band after marriage with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson debuts stunning wedding band after marriage with Colin Jost

Latest

view all