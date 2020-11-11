Nick Jonas terms Priyanka Chopra the biggest 'upside' of quarantine

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most sought-after couple globally with their fan bases exceeding all bounds.

During a recent interview, the award-winning singer opened up about quarantining with his wife Priyanka Chopra and how the period became less challenging with her company.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Jonas said: “That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots. I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other.”

“Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We’re actually working on a number of things together as well, so it’s kind of a family business at this point,” he said.

He also spoke about the newest addition in the Jonas clan, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter, Willa.

“It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best. I wish we could all be together, but that’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. But yeah, I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy.”

“We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together,” he said.