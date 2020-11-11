Kate Middleton 'played hard to get' during relationship with Prince William

Kate Middleton, at one point, was unsure of her relationship with Prince William.

While Kate Middleton and Price William will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary next year, Kate at one point played "hard to get" during the initial phase of their relationship.



According to a Windsors podcast in 2019, Kate "wasn't sure if she was interested in William" when they first met at St Andrews' University.

Former CNN royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter elaborated that Kate, at the time, was in a relationship with another man "who by all accounts was a nice man and was ahead of Kate in terms of school years".



The boyfriend had left the university before the Duchess did in 2005.

Arbiter said that while William at the time showed interest Kate, on the other hand, was not "terribly sure".

"Prince William, he kind of expressed a bit of interest but I think Kate was still playing hard to get. She wasn't terribly sure if she was interested," she said.

Meanwhile royal author Andrew Morton, referring to the couple's 2007 breakup, said that William believed "he could do better".

Speaking in Japan FM, Morton said that a "storm had been brewing for a long time" as William was reluctant to commit and "that his friends noted he could do better".

Following their separation William "realised very quickly what he had given up" and looked to resume his relationship with Kate.



