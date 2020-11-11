Eminem finds new opponent in his fan

Eminem and Jay-Z have been named as potential Verzuz opponents by rapper Busta Rhymes.

During an interview with Complex when he was asked who he would like to face in the Verzus ring, a US webcast series which artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music, he said “I would love to spar against anybody,” Busta replied. “As long as their catalogue is a powerful catalogue because I don’t want to do a corny Verzuz.

He added, “I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalogue isn’t crazy. And I would love to do a Verzuz with somebody that I’m a fan of because I’m only trying to compete with somebody that brings the best out of me.”

He continued: “I would love to do a Verzuz with Eminem, I would love to do a Verzuz with Lil Wayne. I would love to do a Verzuz with Hov.

Machine Gun Kelly, a long time admirer of the Detroit rapper, had also turned against him after passing disrespect remarks about his daughter.



