Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Eminem finds new opponent in his fan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Eminem and Jay-Z have been named as potential Verzuz opponents by rapper Busta Rhymes.

During an interview with  Complex when he was asked  who he would like to face in the Verzus ring, a US webcast series which artists against each other  in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live and Apple Music, he said “I would love to spar against anybody,” Busta replied. “As long as their catalogue is a powerful catalogue because I don’t want to do a corny Verzuz.

He added, “I don’t wanna do no Verzuz with anybody whose catalogue isn’t crazy. And I would love to do a Verzuz with somebody that I’m a fan of because I’m only trying to compete with somebody that brings the best out of me.”

He continued: “I would love to do a Verzuz with Eminem, I would love to do a Verzuz with Lil Wayne. I would love to do a Verzuz with Hov.

Machine Gun Kelly, a long time admirer of the Detroit rapper, had also turned against him after passing disrespect remarks about his daughter.


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth allegedly broke royal rules more times than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Queen Elizabeth allegedly broke royal rules more times than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain

'I love you': Iqra Aziz over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain
Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Cardi B under fire for posing as Hindu goddess in latest sneaker campaign

Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report

Prince Charles worries Queen ‘may never see Archie again’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trapped’ under ‘constricted’ new roles: report
Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'

Katheryn Winnick says she's hooked on 'The Bachelorette'
Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'

Britney Spears shows her strength to motivate fans in new Insta post: 'Jumping towards your dreams'
The Potus refuses to go-tus: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump

The Potus refuses to go-tus: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump
Palace aids ‘detested’ working for ‘difficult’ Princess Margaret: report

Palace aids ‘detested’ working for ‘difficult’ Princess Margaret: report
'Maria Sharapova is dating Prince William and Prince Harry's friend'

'Maria Sharapova is dating Prince William and Prince Harry's friend'
Kate Middleton 'played hard to get' during relationship with Prince William

Kate Middleton 'played hard to get' during relationship with Prince William

Princess Diana's brother leaves fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with his sister

Princess Diana's brother leaves fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with his sister

Latest

view all