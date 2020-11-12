Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Meghan Markle got deprived of royal family's heirloom that earlier belonged to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle was barred from getting her hands on Princess Diana's precious sapphire ring because Prince Harry had to give it to his older brother William when he proposed to Kate Middleton.

William, while going down on his knees, made sure to present the future Duchess with a stunning sapphire diamond which earlier belonged to Princess Diana.

However, Kate was not originally supposed to have the ring, but thanks to Harry's touching tribute, she ended up wearing it because of him. 

Royal experts revealed, "William picked his mum’s Cartier watch, and Harry picked her sapphire and diamond engagement ring."

Harry was just 12 when he kept his mother's ring. But when William proposed to Kate way before he even met Meghan, Harry decided to sacrifice the precious jewel so that Kate could have it.

“They had an agreement that whoever got engaged first would have Diana’s ring – and of course that was William and Kate," the expert said.

This meant Meghan, who got engaged to Harry in 2017, got deprived of royal family's heirloom.

So much so, that when Harry popped the question, he could not find any of Diana's jewels to give to her so he had to designed the ring himself, using two diamonds from Diana's collection and one from Botswana.

Keeping the royal tradition alive, both Kate and Meghan wear their engagement rings alongside Welsh gold wedding bands. 

More From Entertainment:

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner
When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless

When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless
Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub

Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub
Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek

Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek
Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative

Ariana Grande unveils new website for animal rescue initiative
Christina Perri touches upon high-risk pregnancy after getting hospitalised

Christina Perri touches upon high-risk pregnancy after getting hospitalised

Heartbreaking moment shows Scott Disick telling Kourtney Kardashian he's going to rehab

Heartbreaking moment shows Scott Disick telling Kourtney Kardashian he's going to rehab
Prince William left smitten by Kate Middleton right after first date

Prince William left smitten by Kate Middleton right after first date
Prince Charles' cold proposal to Princess Diana left her in splits

Prince Charles' cold proposal to Princess Diana left her in splits

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows fans how to shape up in new video
Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown

Khloe Kardashian gears up for Christmas celebrations as she begins countdown
Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez's new post gives fans major fitness envy

Latest

view all