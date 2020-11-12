Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton gets an earful from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans over recent snub

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s devoted fans have telling off Kate Middleton after the recent drama that unfolded in the royal household.

After a heartfelt video was posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram page of Kate Middleton’s Remembrance Day engagement with families of the armed forces, the Duchess of Cambridge was blasted by Sussex fans.

Fans were up in arms against the future Queen Consort over the palace’s refusal of abiding by Prince Harry’s wish of having a wreath laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph.

"Thank you so much and it has been a real honour to speak to all of you. I think I speak for the whole nation when I say how proud you should be of your loved ones and the sacrifice and bravery they have shown,” Kate had said in the video.

"I will sadly be thinking of you this difficult week and for many years to come so thank you so much,” she added.

Following her comments, royal fans lambasted her, as one user wrote: "You have a veteran in your immediate family and you couldn't even lay a wreath on his behalf.”

"He has done so much work on behalf of injured veterans and yet he was stripped of his honorary military titles. I am sure your phone calls were well received by the recipients thought,” the user added.

"Can't look at this sister the same after how she snubbed Meghan at the last major family event. Girls don't do that to each other,” another user added.

“Prince Harry is a veteran and you choose to ignore and embarrass him,” a third chimed in. 

More From Entertainment:

Hugh Grant touches on gruesome Covid-19 fight: 'It was a very strange syndrome'

Hugh Grant touches on gruesome Covid-19 fight: 'It was a very strange syndrome'
Anne Hathaway gushes over Priyanka Chopra: ‘I have nothing on her’

Anne Hathaway gushes over Priyanka Chopra: ‘I have nothing on her’
John Cena reached out to ex Nikki Bella after she welcomed first child

John Cena reached out to ex Nikki Bella after she welcomed first child
Emma Roberts talks about pregnancy after struggling with endometriosis diagnosis

Emma Roberts talks about pregnancy after struggling with endometriosis diagnosis
Brian Austin Green is ‘sensitive’ about ex Megan Fox’s relationship with MGK

Brian Austin Green is ‘sensitive’ about ex Megan Fox’s relationship with MGK
Cazzie David on Pete Davidson breaking her heart to be with Ariana Grande

Cazzie David on Pete Davidson breaking her heart to be with Ariana Grande
How to dress for Capitol Hill: AOC’s guide to sustainable fashion

How to dress for Capitol Hill: AOC’s guide to sustainable fashion

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner

‘Karachiites are better hosts,’ quips Bilal Ashraf as he takes Saba Qamar out for dinner
When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless

When Amitabh Bachchan's incredible talent left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless
Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub

Royal fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give up royal titles after cold snub
Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle barred from having Princess Diana's precious ring because of Kate Middleton?
Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek

Kate Middleton takes fans inside Kensington Palace in jaw-dropping sneak peek

Latest

view all