Kate Middleton gets an earful from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fans over recent snub

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s devoted fans have telling off Kate Middleton after the recent drama that unfolded in the royal household.

After a heartfelt video was posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram page of Kate Middleton’s Remembrance Day engagement with families of the armed forces, the Duchess of Cambridge was blasted by Sussex fans.

Fans were up in arms against the future Queen Consort over the palace’s refusal of abiding by Prince Harry’s wish of having a wreath laid on his behalf at the Cenotaph.

"Thank you so much and it has been a real honour to speak to all of you. I think I speak for the whole nation when I say how proud you should be of your loved ones and the sacrifice and bravery they have shown,” Kate had said in the video.

"I will sadly be thinking of you this difficult week and for many years to come so thank you so much,” she added.

Following her comments, royal fans lambasted her, as one user wrote: "You have a veteran in your immediate family and you couldn't even lay a wreath on his behalf.”

"He has done so much work on behalf of injured veterans and yet he was stripped of his honorary military titles. I am sure your phone calls were well received by the recipients thought,” the user added.

"Can't look at this sister the same after how she snubbed Meghan at the last major family event. Girls don't do that to each other,” another user added.

“Prince Harry is a veteran and you choose to ignore and embarrass him,” a third chimed in.