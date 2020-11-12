Max Ehrich directing attention towards Selena Gomez after Demi Lovato?

Max Ehrich is officially back in the headlines after he recently sparked speculation of trying to get the attention of Selena Gomez.



After parting ways with Demi Lovato, it seems the actor is turning his attention towards the Rare crooner as he turned to his Instagram with supposed lyrics to one of her songs.

Sharing a selfie, Ehrich wrote: “I was a gf.” While this could have easily been a random thought circulating his mind, fans wasted no time in digging deep and realizing the similarity of the caption to one of Gomez’s songs, Boyfriend.

Soon after, his comment section was flooded with fans speculating that the actor was now directing his attention towards Gomez—whom he already expressed his liking for, per an old viral screenshot of his tweets.

Screenshot of tweets had been making rounds supposedly under the name of Ehrich, where he compared Lovato to Selena Gomez.

“Hahaha selena gomez and demi are cute together [sic] but boy if you think demi is prettier…you’re WRONG!” read the tweets under Ehrich’s name from 2015.

“There’s a female singer that screams so much, that’s why my girl S is better than you know who,” read another tweet