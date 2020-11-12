Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans for Thanksgiving revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to celebrate their first Thanksgiving in their new home in the United States along with their son Archie.

The couple is living in the US after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

According to reports, preparations to mark Thanksgiving are in full swing as the Duchess of Sussex wants to make the holiday memorable.

"Meghan is a big fan of Thanksgiving and used to share photos of her celebrations on now-defunct Instagram and lifestyle blog, The Tig," according to Daily Star.

The publication reported that the former actress shut down the blog when she tied the knot to Prince Harry.

In one of her old posts, Meghan said her parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle, would "give a lot" as they both "came from little".

Sharing her experience, she wrote: "Both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace."



