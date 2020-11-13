Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 13 2020
Johnny Depp's fans take a big step for their favourite Hollywood star

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Johnny Depp' fans have signed a petition for his return to 'Fantastic Beasts 3' after dismissal from the film.

The excited fans of the 'Pirates of The Caribbeans' star have demanded he be reinstated to the film after the actor announced his exit following the loss of his recent libel case.

The Hollywood actor told fans that Warner Bros had asked him to resign from his role of Grindelwald in the 'Fantastic Beasts' series.

The 57-year-old actor's fans have signed a petition on Change.org with a title: 'Warner Bros, Bring Johnny Depp back as Gellert Grindelwald!!!'

The petition states: 'We want him back! Warner Bros should listen to the public or we will boycott the movie!!!'

With a target of 200,000 signatures, the petition was launched on Wednesday, and it has already been signed by 170,000 people.

The actor sued the publishers over an April 2018 article which stated he was a "wife beater".

Three months after the closing statements in court, the ruling was handed down on Monday, November 2, by Mr Justice Nicol.

The judge found that 12 of 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence against Ms Heard did occur.

His statement read: "The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel.

Johnny Depp left Fantastic Beasts after losing 'wife-beater' court battle last week.

