Maya Ali looks dreamy in latest black and white snap

Pakistani actress Maya Ali's latest snap will give you nostalgia as the stunner took to Instagram to share an elegant picture of herself in a traditional attire.

The black and white photo coupled with Maya's ethnic outfit and wavy hair seems to replicate the early days of Pakistani television.

The gorgeous actress shared poetic verses with the photo, adding to the dreamy look.

Fans were blown away by Maya's beauty as compliments flooded in the comment section of the post.

