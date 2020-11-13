No greater wealth than peace of mind: Saba Qamar

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar seems to be in a positive mindset according to her latest snap on Instagram.

In the post, the stunning star can be seen soaking up the sun as she smiles peacefully.

She is sporting a baby pink top with some light wash jeans.

"There is no greater wealth in this world than peace of mind," the caption read.



Take a look:

The Baaghi star, 36, was recently seen enjoying an intimate and cozy candle-light dinner with heartthrob Bilal Ashraf during a night out in Karachi.





