Demi Lovato shares inspiration behind politically-charged song Commander in Chief

Singer Demi Lovato has shared her inspiration behind her politically-charged song Commander in Chief.

In a conversation on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the vocal powerhouse said that she wanted her songs to resonate with today's reality rather than just her personal life.

"I was thinking about the music that's out there right now, and I was like, 'Why isn't anyone talking about what's happening?' In the '60s and '70s, when anything political would happen, music was such a key element to help people process and get through it," the pop star shared with host Seth Meyers.

"So I was like, 'You know, I really need to step up my lyrics and make it about something other than just my life'."

Lovato went on to explain that she drew inspiration from P!nk's Dear Mr. President which led her to produce the powerful song with an equally impactful music video, ahead of the 2020 presidential elections.

"So I started making more music that is less about me and more about the broad scope of what's going on in the world, and one of the songs that we came up with was 'Commander in Chief,'" she said.

"And it was inspired by P!nk's 'Dear Mr. President.' You know, back however many years ago that came out, and I wanted to do like a newer version."