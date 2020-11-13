Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘made things worse’ without intention: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move away from the royal fold is one which many royal biographers find perplexing and even 'wrong'.

However, according to one expert, the duo never intended to do anything wrong, they just got caught "making things worse" when in actuality they wanted to "make things better."

Royal expert Ingrid Seward touched on the couple’s reported blunder during her interview with Page Six and was quoted saying, “Meghan’s whole thing was, ‘Look at me’, but I think she had a big heart and really want to make things better.”

At the end of the day, Ms. Seward believes, “She and Harry really did want to make things better together and all they’ve actually managed to do it make things worse.”

