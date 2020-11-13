Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 13 2020
Amber Heard befittingly responds to 'campaign' against her 'Aquaman 2' role

Friday Nov 13, 2020

Amber Heard strongly reacted to 'campaign' demanding her exit from 'Aquaman 2' amid Johnny Depp legal battle.

The Hollywood actress has slammed a 'campaign' demanding the filmmakers to remove her from starring in the upcoming movie 'Aquaman 2' amid Johnny Depp's legal battle.

The charming actress, who received the wrath of Johnny Depp's fans after he lost his libel case against a UK tabloid, remained confident that she would be returning to the role when the production starts.

The new development occurs after the 'Pirates of the Caribbean's fans launched a petition to have her axed that has continued to gain traction online and has received over 1 million signatures so far.

Despite calls to have her 'removed' from the movie, Amber instead revealed that she was excited to return to the set to reprise her character, Mera.

However, the movie is yet to be greenlit, which means that no casting has actually been confirmed.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that 'Aquaman' has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Amber recently told 'Entertainment Weekly'.

"I'm so excited to film that."

Johnny Depp's ex-wife went on to suggest that filming could start as early as next year and she is confident that she'll be among the cast once again.

"Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Amber Heard has been the subject of online abuse after her ex husband Johnny, 57, lost his libel case over an article calling him a "wife beater" on November 2.

Johnny Depp has denied he was abusive toward Amber and accused his ex-wife of being violent during their relationship, which Amber also denies.

