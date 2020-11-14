Can't connect right now! retry
Hasan Minhaj to join Jennifer Aniston in the next season of ‘The Morning Show’

Apple TV has yet to reveal the date of the Jennifer Aniston-starrer featuring Hasan Minhaj

Famed comedian Hasan Minhaj after having his Netflix show Patriot Act cancelled recently, has new projects knocking on his doorstep. 

The former Daily Show correspondent will be joining the coveted cast of Apple TV’s The Morning Show for its second season, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, reported Deadline.

The report by the publication claimed that Minhaj “will play Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins The Morning Show team.”

He also made the announcement on his Instagram, saying: “A new chapter. Can’t wait for y’all to see the new season of @themorningshow!”

Apple TV has yet to announce when the second season of the show will be getting released.

