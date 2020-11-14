Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Prince Charles's wife cannot be denied 'dream' role by Queen: report

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Prince Charles’s wife cannot be denied ‘dream’ role by Queen: report

A report has been circulating that suggests Queen Elizabeth may never be able to stop Prince Charles’s wife Camilla from taking on a royal role he has “dreamed about his entire life.”

Once Prince Charles ascends the throne, there is nothing stopping his wife from reigning “by his side” according to sources.

One insider spoke about the intricate matter of ascension with Us Weekly and was quoted saying, “Charles will serve as King with Duchess Camilla by his side.”

“This is something he’s dreamed about his entire life — he sees it as his birthright. Her Majesty would find it extremely difficult to deprive him of that.”

Even though Camilla’s possible title has not been confirmed as of yet, there is a high chance she may only be dubbed princess consort after Prince Charles ascends, and thus, may never be able to hold the title of Queen consort due to the past controversy that surrounds his second marriage.

