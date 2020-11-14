Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
By
Web Desk

'Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic hit the new milestone on Instagram as she crossed 4 million mark on the photo and video sharing app. 

The actress rose to international fame for her role in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" in which she played Halime Hatun, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul Ghazi.

She is immensely popular in Pakistan since the historical TV series is also  being aired by the country's state-run TV channel.

The series is being aired on PTV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.


