'Ertugrul's Halime Sultan actress crosses 4 million followers on Instagram

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic hit the new milestone on Instagram as she crossed 4 million mark on the photo and video sharing app.

The actress rose to international fame for her role in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" in which she played Halime Hatun, a Seljuk warrior and the wife of Ertugrul Ghazi.

She is immensely popular in Pakistan since the historical TV series is also being aired by the country's state-run TV channel.

The series is being aired on PTV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



