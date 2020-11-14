Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Nov 14 2020
Shakira shares video of her song which she wrote for her son Milan

Saturday Nov 14, 2020

Shakira on Saturday took social media to share a video of one of her songs 'put together' by her fans.  

Sharing the video of her song titled "The One Thing", she thanked her fans,  "Thanks to my fans who put this awesome video together of this song I wrote for my son!!."

According to the "Waka Waka" singer, she showed the video to her son Milan "and he loved it."

Born in 2013, Milan is the first son of Shakira and her husband  Gerard Piqué Gerard Piqué, the Spanish football player whom he started dating after he appeared in her song Waka Waka.



