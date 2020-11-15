Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit

Katrina Kaif, clad in a fuschia silk saree, greeted her fans on Diwali 2020 via Instagram

Trust Katrina Kaif to bring her best foot frward when it comes to dressing up for a festival.



Like most Bollywood stars extending felicitations on Diwali 2020, Katrina too made sure to ring in the festival of lights looking as stunnng as ever.

The starlet, clad in a fuschia silk saree, greeted her fans via an Instagram post.

In the photo, Kat can be seen looking gorgeous as ever with her hair left in loose curls and makeup complimenting her attire perfectly.

She holds a diya (lamp) in her hand, "Happy Deepawali. love and light to all."







