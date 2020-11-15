Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Katrina Kaif, clad in a fuschia silk saree, greeted her fans on Diwali 2020 via Instagram

Trust Katrina Kaif to bring her best foot frward when it comes to dressing up for a festival. 

Like most Bollywood stars extending felicitations on Diwali 2020, Katrina too made sure to ring in the festival of lights looking as stunnng as ever. 

The starlet, clad in a fuschia silk saree, greeted her fans via an Instagram post.

In the photo, Kat can be seen looking gorgeous as ever with her hair left in loose curls and makeup complimenting her attire perfectly.

She holds a diya (lamp) in her hand, "Happy Deepawali. love and light to all."



More From Entertainment:

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway
Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show

JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show
Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively
Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after Remembrance Day snub

Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after Remembrance Day snub
Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life

Former bodyguard spills details on Princess Diana being tortured during royal family life
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: Bookmakers predict Sussexes to split by 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry divorce: Bookmakers predict Sussexes to split by 2025
Meghan Markle and Harry's pictures called a ploy to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Harry's pictures called a ploy to steal the limelight from Queen Elizabeth

Netflix deal shows Meghan Markle is doing what Princess Diana wanted to do: report

Netflix deal shows Meghan Markle is doing what Princess Diana wanted to do: report

Latest

view all