Taylor Swift opens up about her Nils Sjoberg pseudonym

Taylor Swift’s decision to opt for a pseudonym has been the topic of great speculation among her fan base and only recently did the singer agree to come out with her candid thoughts on the matter.

The singer touched upon her decision during an interview with Sir Paul McCartney for Rolling Stone and there she was quoted saying, “I think when a pseudonym comes in is when you still have a love for making the work, and you don’t want the work to become overshadowed by this thing that’s been built around you, based on what people know about you. And that’s when it’s really fun to create fake names and write under them.”

Swift’s pseudonym was previously a well-guarded secret that reached mass media only recently and the only reason, “I wrote under the name Nils Sjöberg was because those are two of the most popular names of Swedish males. I wrote this song called This Is What You Came For that Rihanna ended up singing. And nobody knew for a while.”

During the course of her interview she went on to say, “I remembered always hearing that when Prince wrote Manic Monday, they didn’t reveal it for a couple of months.”

Even the host agreed with Swift’s decision to dive into music without her brand backing it up and concluded by saying how “Yeah, it also proves you can do something without the fame tag.”

