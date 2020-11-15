Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen may 'start a war' against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in case of a tell-all

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on the best of terms with the British royal family after they stepped down as senior members. 

And while no reconciliation is in sight, things are expect to go from bad to worse if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever plan to pull a Diana and let it all out in an explosive tell-all interview.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig has issued a word of caution to the couple, urging them to stay away from danger zone by not sparking a ‘full-blown war’ with the monarch through extreme steps.

Talking to Express, she said: "It backfired for her and it backfired for Charles. It certainly helped the Queen make a decision and say, 'yes you are going to get a divorce'.”

"I think Harry would be foolhardy at this point to have a tell-all. They're in enough hot water with Finding Freedom,” she said.

"I think they would be foolhardy, absolutely crazy because it would not help their situation and it would certainly not help their situation with the British tabloids,” she went on to say.

"I think a full-out war would be declared on them and I don't think that should happen but that's the last thing they should be doing. I think Harry should know better if he wants to broach any sort of reconciliation with his family,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

BTS, Katy Perry join Disney's holiday singalong

BTS, Katy Perry join Disney's holiday singalong
Sheheryar Munawer, Syra Yousuf sizzle in latest photoshoot

Sheheryar Munawer, Syra Yousuf sizzle in latest photoshoot

The ‘Harry Potter’ cast reunites for a ‘#19YearsLater stream’

The ‘Harry Potter’ cast reunites for a ‘#19YearsLater stream’
Sarah Khan marks four-month wedding anniversary with gorgeous snaps

Sarah Khan marks four-month wedding anniversary with gorgeous snaps

Princess Diana 'loved Harry, William' and would've been 'jealous' of Kate and Meghan

Princess Diana 'loved Harry, William' and would've been 'jealous' of Kate and Meghan
Taylor Swift opens up about her Nils Sjoberg pseudonym

Taylor Swift opens up about her Nils Sjoberg pseudonym
Drake is the latest celebrity to become target of a death hoax

Drake is the latest celebrity to become target of a death hoax
Emma Corrin gets candid about playing the 'daunting' role of Princess Diana

Emma Corrin gets candid about playing the 'daunting' role of Princess Diana
Veena Malik served Rs500million legal notice by ex-husband

Veena Malik served Rs500million legal notice by ex-husband

Keanu Reeves and ‘Matrix 4’ under fire for throwing a party under the guise of filming

Keanu Reeves and ‘Matrix 4’ under fire for throwing a party under the guise of filming

Princess Diana would’ve been furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Diana would’ve been furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Latest

view all