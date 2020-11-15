Queen may 'start a war' against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in case of a tell-all

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on the best of terms with the British royal family after they stepped down as senior members.

And while no reconciliation is in sight, things are expect to go from bad to worse if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ever plan to pull a Diana and let it all out in an explosive tell-all interview.

Royal expert Marlene Koenig has issued a word of caution to the couple, urging them to stay away from danger zone by not sparking a ‘full-blown war’ with the monarch through extreme steps.

Talking to Express, she said: "It backfired for her and it backfired for Charles. It certainly helped the Queen make a decision and say, 'yes you are going to get a divorce'.”

"I think Harry would be foolhardy at this point to have a tell-all. They're in enough hot water with Finding Freedom,” she said.

"I think they would be foolhardy, absolutely crazy because it would not help their situation and it would certainly not help their situation with the British tabloids,” she went on to say.

"I think a full-out war would be declared on them and I don't think that should happen but that's the last thing they should be doing. I think Harry should know better if he wants to broach any sort of reconciliation with his family,” she added.