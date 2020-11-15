Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘despised’ the idea of fame but still married Prince William

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Kate Middleton is hands-down one of the most famous and adored women all across the globe.

And as hard as it is to believe, the Duchess of Cambridge once despised the idea of fame and tried her best to keep herself under the radar.

That was, until she fell for her Prince William and had to let go of her beliefs to follow love, as revealed her friend in an explosive new interview.

Kate’s classmate who went to Marlborough College with her recalled her pre-royal life in a chat with the Mail on Sunday.

"All Catherine ever wanted was a husband, a house in the country, loads of kids, a dog and a kitchen with an Aga. Becoming a member of the Royal Family, thrust into the limelight, is the last thing she would have wanted,” said the friend.

"But she fell in love with William, who just happened to be heir to the throne. She married William despite his position, not because of it,” they added.

"Whereas Catherine’s younger sister Pippa was always expected to be a hot-shot lawyer or work in the City – having the ambition and drive of her mother - Catherine was much more like her father. She wanted a happy, domestic setting - looking after everyone,” they added. 


