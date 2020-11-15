Meghan Markle's privacy judge Justice Warby to head Coleen Rooney and Becky Vardy's libel trial

Justice Warby, Meghan Markle's privacy case judge, has reportedly been put in charge of Coleen Rooney and fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy's libel trial.

The judge will reportedly preside over the legal battle of two celebrities, following the Wagatha Christie scandal of last year.



The Judge will reportedly be drafted in for the opening of the trial this week at the High Court in London.

He is reportedly able to take on the case after a privacy trial between Meghan and a tabloid, which printed a letter from her to her father, was postponed for nine months.



The 62-year-old Judge, who's responsible for Meghan Markle's privacy case involving her dad Thomas, will hear arguments in a preliminary hearing on Thursday, which is expected to last half a day.

Becky, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, is suing Coleen, wife of Wayne Rooney, over an Instagram post she made in October last year.



Coleen allegedly accused Becky's Instagram account of leaking stories about her to the press, writing in her post: 'It’s . . . Rebekah Vardy’s account.'

The judge’s ruling will set out what Coleen and Becky must prove to win the case.

To be awarded the significant damages, Rebekah will have to specifically prove her libel claim against the former Manchester United hero's other half .

Rebekah will star on Dancing On Ice 2021 and previously claimed she wanted to take part in the ITV competition in a bid to 'clear her name'.