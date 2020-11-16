Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles was rejected by another ‘perfect match’ before Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer got engaged purely out of the pressure placed on the future king by the royal household and not out of love.

And as it turns out, the Prince of Wales had been pressured to pursue another ‘perfect match’ who was his cousin, Amanda Knatchbull.

In his book, Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey explains how Charles was asked to consider Amanda by his beloved great-uncle Lord Mountbatten, whose granddaughter she was.

"Over the years the two cousins did grow close, developing a mutual respect and friendship that has lasted to the present day,” wrote Lacey.

“But when the prince finally made his proposal in the summer of 1979—shortly before Lord Mountbatten's assassination by the IRA—the independent-minded Amanda politely turned him down,” he added.

"The surrender of self to a system, she explained, was so absolute when joining the royal family, it involved a loss of independence 'far greater than matrimony usually invites,'" Lacey wrote in the book.

The prince’s biographer Jonathan Dimbleby claims, the rejection "served only to confirm [Charles'] own belief that to marry into the House of Windsor was a sacrifice that no-one should be expected to make."


More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles may have angered Queen by breaching royal protocol

Prince Charles may have angered Queen by breaching royal protocol

Iqra Aziz lets out her inner fan-girl after grabbing the attention of Pankaj Tripathi

Iqra Aziz lets out her inner fan-girl after grabbing the attention of Pankaj Tripathi
Emma Corrin says she had to be hospitalized after filming one scene in ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin says she had to be hospitalized after filming one scene in ‘The Crown’
Bushra Ansari's daughter Meera Ansari gets hitched in New York

Bushra Ansari's daughter Meera Ansari gets hitched in New York
Ellen DeGeneres dedicates PCA win to 'amazing staff' after workplace controversy

Ellen DeGeneres dedicates PCA win to 'amazing staff' after workplace controversy

Demi Lovato throws shade at Max Ehrich with a swipe at failed engagement

Demi Lovato throws shade at Max Ehrich with a swipe at failed engagement

Minal Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she stuns in white for Qawwali night

Minal Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she stuns in white for Qawwali night
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not wish Prince Charles on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry did not wish Prince Charles on his birthday
People's Choice Awards 2020: Full list of winners

People's Choice Awards 2020: Full list of winners
Balmoral Test: All about the royal initiation for Queen’s most privileged guests

Balmoral Test: All about the royal initiation for Queen’s most privileged guests
Bella Hadid reveals she still wears her father's shirts and jackets

Bella Hadid reveals she still wears her father's shirts and jackets

Elsa Pataky stuns in new pictures shared by Chris Hemsworth

Elsa Pataky stuns in new pictures shared by Chris Hemsworth

Latest

view all