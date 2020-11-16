Can't connect right now! retry
Scott Disick's ex sweetheart Sofia Richie shares incredible post from a farm

Sofia Richie seemed to return to life after her shocking split from Scott Disick as she looked happier than ever while enjoying a fun-filled moments on Saturday.

The 22-year-old model was surrounded by some of her closet friends and a bunch of animals during her 'dream day' she spent on a farm.

Ahead of their excursion, Sofia shared footage of herself and three female pals. They had a blast taking selfies, feeding and cuddling up to nearly a dozen charismatic llamas.

Richie, In one video, could be seen crouching down and shaking a blue bucket of food.

She sported a loose brown shirt, which she tucked into her denim bottoms, and pulled her brown tresses in a sleek bun.

The rising style icon completed her look with a pair of retro shades and boots.

While attempting to take a selfie with one of the llamas, the beauty was surprised when more came running over to greet her.

'I am a whisper,' Sofia Richie - Scott Disick's ex girlfriend - joked on her Instagram Story, while leaning over a fence and giving one of the furry creates, named Midnight sky, a kiss.

