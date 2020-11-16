Johnny Depp follows back 'Avengers' star on Insta, ignoring major Hollywood A-listers

Robert Downey Jr is one of the top American actors who is followed by Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Instagram.

It's been observed that the "Pirates of The Caribbean" star follows a handful of actors, ignoring most of the major Hollywood stars on social media.

Depp has amassed over 8 million followers on Instagram within a few months after he joined the Facebook-owned application.

The actor has shared 12 posts which include his statement wherein he informed his fans that he has been asked to resign from his role in the Fantastic Beast franchise by Warner Bros.

Among his more than eight million followers are the Hollywood stars, musicians, athletes and TV show hosts.

The likes of Zoe Saldana, Salma Hayek, Maise Williams, Robert Downey Jr, Jimmy Kimmel, Elizabeth Banks and Asia Argento follow the "Pirates Of The Caribbean" star.

On the other hand, Depp follows only a handful of people on the photo and video sharing app.

Most of the people he follows back on Instagram are from the American music industry.




