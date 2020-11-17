Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William's secret vacation that laid the foundation of their marriage

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

How fate brought Kate Middleton, Prince William together when they jetted off for a romantic getaway

Prince William had left Kate Middleton heartbroken after refusing to marry her despite dating her for five years. 

The young prince broke up first because he got cold feet after feeling pressured to tie the knot with Kate.

It was then when he called off the relationship and left the future Duchess 'licking her wounds' at her family's Berkshire home.

For many, it could have marked the end of a love story which many believe helped 'save the monarchy.'

But fate decided to bring the two together when they jetted off for a romantic getaway to Seychelles.

It was then when William made a secret marriage pact with Kate, materialising their relationship into something more longterm.

The trip was Kate's idea for William 'to let off the steam' and relax in nature. Little did she know he will agree to marry her during this trip only.

The so-called 'marriage pact' entailed the couple to wait until after William had finished his Army training, as well as his Navy and RAF duties.

The Mail on Sunday reports the couple announced their engagement shortly after.

On the occasion, Kate said, "I think if you go out with someone for quite a long time, you get to know each other very very well. You go through the good times, you go through the bad times."

More From Entertainment:

Queen and the royals had once hit back at ‘The Crown’ with a bitter letter

Queen and the royals had once hit back at ‘The Crown’ with a bitter letter
Sanam Saeed draws comparisons with Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Sanam Saeed draws comparisons with Anya Taylor-Joy of ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Princess Diana's wedding shoes featured a secret message for Prince Charles

Princess Diana's wedding shoes featured a secret message for Prince Charles

Princess Diana felt 'like a lamb to the slaughter' seeing Camilla attend her and Charles' wedding

Princess Diana felt 'like a lamb to the slaughter' seeing Camilla attend her and Charles' wedding
The Crown's inaccurate depiction of Prince Charles and Diana angers Prince William

The Crown's inaccurate depiction of Prince Charles and Diana angers Prince William
How Queen Elizabeth disobeyed royal protocol during Prince Charles' birth

How Queen Elizabeth disobeyed royal protocol during Prince Charles' birth
Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun at loggerheads after he sells her catalogue for $300 million

Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun at loggerheads after he sells her catalogue for $300 million
Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson's brutal snub: Former lovers hit the unfollow button after breakup

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson's brutal snub: Former lovers hit the unfollow button after breakup
Candace Owens slammed for insensitive remark on Harry Styles' Vogue dress

Candace Owens slammed for insensitive remark on Harry Styles' Vogue dress
Priyanka Chopra appointed 'British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change'

Priyanka Chopra appointed 'British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change'
Kensington Palace aides helped Meghan Markle write 'private' letter to her father: report

Kensington Palace aides helped Meghan Markle write 'private' letter to her father: report
Sylvester Stallone to star in 'Suicide Squad'

Sylvester Stallone to star in 'Suicide Squad'

Latest

view all