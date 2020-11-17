Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles never saw the ‘unflattering’ Netflix show ‘The Crown: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Prince Charles never saw the ‘unflattering’ Netflix show ‘The Crown: report

Some of Prince Charles’s have recently shed light on his thoughts regarding the Netflix series, The Crown, and its “unflattering portrayal” of those impacted by the show's crude disregard for human emotions.

Sources close to the prince spoke to The Sun about his reported disinterest in The Crown and explained how he’s never shown any interest in watching the show at all.

The insider was quoted telling the publication, “His Royal Highness has absolutely no views about it. He has never watched The Crown. I shouldn’t think he knows it’s coming out.”

The reported friend also admitted that the show pays “no regard” to the people they are portraying and thus have, in essence, exploited and ‘hijacked’ real life events.

The source concluded by saying, “The series no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited. The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget.”

More From Entertainment:

The Palace dubs Queen’s funeral plans ‘London Bridge is down’: report

The Palace dubs Queen’s funeral plans ‘London Bridge is down’: report
Prince Harry in the line of fire amid ‘The Crown’ backlash

Prince Harry in the line of fire amid ‘The Crown’ backlash
Piers Morgan dubs the Queen’s depiction in ‘The Crown’ ‘grotesquely unfair’

Piers Morgan dubs the Queen’s depiction in ‘The Crown’ ‘grotesquely unfair’
Megan Thee Stallion offered money for silence over Tory Lanez shooting allegations

Megan Thee Stallion offered money for silence over Tory Lanez shooting allegations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against ‘living like Diana’ by former aide

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against ‘living like Diana’ by former aide
Prince Harry’s gift to Kate Middleton showed he was as ‘kind and selfless’ as Diana

Prince Harry’s gift to Kate Middleton showed he was as ‘kind and selfless’ as Diana

David Fincher slams Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' for ‘betraying’ the mentally ill

David Fincher slams Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' for ‘betraying’ the mentally ill
All-female Avengers film possibility gets a mixed response from Marvel fans

All-female Avengers film possibility gets a mixed response from Marvel fans

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot
Queen and Princess Anne not watching ‘The Crown’: ‘No time for such nonsense’

Queen and Princess Anne not watching ‘The Crown’: ‘No time for such nonsense’
Harry Styles stirs chaos about 'masculinity' with his Vogue dress

Harry Styles stirs chaos about 'masculinity' with his Vogue dress
South Korean boy band BTS bags four trophies at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

South Korean boy band BTS bags four trophies at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

Latest

view all