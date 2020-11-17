Prince Charles never saw the ‘unflattering’ Netflix show ‘The Crown: report

Some of Prince Charles’s have recently shed light on his thoughts regarding the Netflix series, The Crown, and its “unflattering portrayal” of those impacted by the show's crude disregard for human emotions.

Sources close to the prince spoke to The Sun about his reported disinterest in The Crown and explained how he’s never shown any interest in watching the show at all.



The insider was quoted telling the publication, “His Royal Highness has absolutely no views about it. He has never watched The Crown. I shouldn’t think he knows it’s coming out.”

The reported friend also admitted that the show pays “no regard” to the people they are portraying and thus have, in essence, exploited and ‘hijacked’ real life events.

The source concluded by saying, “The series no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited. The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget.”