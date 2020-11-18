Harry and Meghan's royal titles row: Queen Elizabeth finds 'perfect solution' to end crisis

Harry and Meghan's fate to be dealt the same way as Pince Edward's after his abdication of the throne

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have their royal titles snatched by Queen Elizabeth very soon.



The row, intensified recently after Netflix's The Crown's cruel depiction of the royal family, might be settled by the monarch via 'a perfect solution,' as advised by royal expert Marlene Koenig.

"The Queen could remove the HRH and the title Prince, are they going to do that? No," she said.

"My feeling and suggestion is that when Harry and Meghan have the credits of the projects they are working on, they just use Meghan and Harry, Sussex," Koenig revealed.

She further told Express UK that the same method was used for Prince Edward, who instigated a constitutional crisis after abdicating the throne in order to marry divorced socialite Wallis Simpson.

"Remember when Prince Edward ran his production company, Ardent, he used Edward Windsor. He didn't use His Royal Highness Prince Edward, he used Edward Windsor," she recalled.

Koenig also suggested royal advisers to put forward this compromise to Harry and Meghan.

"There is a lot of precedence for using just the geographic part of your title for your professional name. That would solve a lot of problems, that would be the perfect way out," the expert said.