Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan's royal titles row: Queen Elizabeth finds 'perfect solution' to end crisis

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Harry and Meghan's fate to be dealt the same way as Pince Edward's after his abdication of the throne

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have their royal titles snatched by Queen Elizabeth very soon.

The row, intensified recently after Netflix's The Crown's cruel depiction of the royal family, might be settled by the monarch via 'a perfect solution,' as advised by royal expert Marlene Koenig.

"The Queen could remove the HRH and the title Prince, are they going to do that? No," she said.

"My feeling and suggestion is that when Harry and Meghan have the credits of the projects they are working on, they just use Meghan and Harry, Sussex," Koenig revealed.

She further told Express UK that the same method was used for Prince Edward, who instigated a constitutional crisis after abdicating the throne in order to marry divorced socialite Wallis Simpson.

"Remember when Prince Edward ran his production company, Ardent, he used Edward Windsor. He didn't use His Royal Highness Prince Edward, he used Edward Windsor," she recalled.

Koenig also suggested royal advisers to put forward this compromise to Harry and Meghan.

"There is a lot of precedence for using just the geographic part of your title for your professional name. That would solve a lot of problems, that would be the perfect way out," the expert said.

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein awaits COVID-19 test results after showing symptoms

Harvey Weinstein awaits COVID-19 test results after showing symptoms
George Clooney gives a rare insight into his love life and how Amal ‘changed him’

George Clooney gives a rare insight into his love life and how Amal ‘changed him’
Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet

Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet
Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face

Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face
Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy

Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy
Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin adjusting to life in jail after getting sentenced in college admissions scam
Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession

Why Princess Anne was bumped by Prince Andrew down the line of succession
Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'

Megan Fox says loving Machine Gun Kelly is 'like being in love with a tsunami'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to headline philanthropic venture on food security
Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Scott Disick hits the beach with new girlfriend to confirm he can't stay single

Scott Disick hits the beach with new girlfriend to confirm he can't stay single
Ayeza Khan's new look perfectly narrates tale of eastern heritage

Ayeza Khan's new look perfectly narrates tale of eastern heritage

Latest

view all