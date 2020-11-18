Can't connect right now! retry
Massive uproar as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal infuriates royal fans

Royal fans ask, 'How can Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take money from Netflix?'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been blasted by royal fans after Netflix invited their wrath with the aeful depiction of the monarchy in The Crown (season 4). 

Owing to this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been urged to cancel their multi-milion dollar deal with the streaming giant. 

According to royal insiders, Harry should instantly part ways from the streaming giant after its disrespectful move.

Columnist Emily Andrews wrote in the Mail on Sunday, “Never before have members of her own family been associated with those ‘trolling’ the monarchy.

"The unedifying impression is that, by having signed a deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and his former Hollywood star wife Meghan are seen to be lavishly benefiting from the company’s distortion of the truth about the royal family," she added.

She even questioned over profiting off a company maligning his own family, “Their reported $100 million (£78 million) deal with the US streaming giant will help give Harry financial freedom but it has raised eyebrows back home – particularly among those close to Charles and William.

“How can he take money from a company that traduces his family? That unfeelingly recreates the Irish terrorist bomb that killed Lord Mountbatten and three others? That mawkishly picks over the carcass of Harry and William’s parents’ bitter marriage break-up like a vulture?” Andrews wrote.

As of now, Harry and Meghan are associated with Netflix the same way as before, continuing on their agreement of producing multiple shows for the streaming giant.

