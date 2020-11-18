Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana eventually had to ‘accept’ Charles and Camilla’s relationship

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Princess Diana was a force to be reckoned with without a doubt. However, when it came to her husband Prince Charles's relationship, the late royal couldn't do much.

Royal biographer Tina Brown spoke about the late Princess of Wales being unable do anything about her husband’s extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The author of Diana Chronicles said she eventually had to ‘accept Camilla’ after losing her battle.

“At the end of Diana’s life, she and Charles were on the best terms they had been for a very long time,” she said.

“Charles got into the habit of dropping in on her at Kensington Palace and they would have tea and sort of rueful exchange. They even had some laughs together,” she continued.

“It was definitely calming down, the boys were older. They talked about their philanthropies. And she had accepted Camilla. One thing she had finally done was really understanding that Camilla was the love of his life, and there was just nothing she could do about it,” she went on to say.

“But she said to me at that lunch that she would go back to Charles in a heartbeat if he wanted her,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar serve couple goals in latest romantic getaway

Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar serve couple goals in latest romantic getaway
‘Royal family to remain divided’: Lacey doesn’t see Harry and Meghan returning

‘Royal family to remain divided’: Lacey doesn’t see Harry and Meghan returning
Sarwat Gilani celebrates the 2020 Special Olympics Pakistan with ‘joyful' excitement

Sarwat Gilani celebrates the 2020 Special Olympics Pakistan with ‘joyful' excitement
Angelina Jolie denied request of removing judge from Brad Pitt custody case

Angelina Jolie denied request of removing judge from Brad Pitt custody case
Hailey Baldwin quashes claims of her dating Bieber while he was with Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin quashes claims of her dating Bieber while he was with Selena Gomez
Prince Charles and royal family want to ‘squash’ truth bombs dropped by ‘The Crown’

Prince Charles and royal family want to ‘squash’ truth bombs dropped by ‘The Crown’

Lil Wayne faces federal charges over possession of firearm by a felon

Lil Wayne faces federal charges over possession of firearm by a felon

Harvey Weinstein awaits COVID-19 test results after showing symptoms

Harvey Weinstein awaits COVID-19 test results after showing symptoms
George Clooney gives a rare insight into his love life and how Amal ‘changed him’

George Clooney gives a rare insight into his love life and how Amal ‘changed him’
Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet

Gwen Stefani's massive engagement ring worth $500,000 blows up the internet
Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face

Meghan Markle shuddering with fear after Netflix deal blows up in her face
Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy

Selena Gomez touches upon how she sees no shame in seeking therapy

Latest

view all