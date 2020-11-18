BTS's 'Dynamite' hangs in on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart

Can't connect right now! retry
The South Korean boy band BTS has managed to, not only retain its former victory on Billboard’s Hot 100 and Top 20, but has even extended its own record at 17th place on the charts for over 205 non-consecutive weeks.

Initially the song climbed up to number 17th by November 21st and has outlasted its own former record, ever since passing the 12 week mark.

On Pop Songs Radio the song sits at a comfortable 7th position and, up till now has been played approximately 160 times in 40 different radio stations.

That is not all, the song even managed to hit 3rd on the Artist 100 charts and 1st on the Social 50 chart.

Dynamite has truly outshined the group’s former hits and for those unversed, the boy are already gearing up to drop another album titled BE (Deluxe Edition).

