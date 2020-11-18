Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Aniston delights angry fans with happy news after her absence from 'Friends' reunion

Jennifer Aniston's delighted her fans Wednesday with a new post on Instagram to reveal something big that seemingly stopped her joining the co-stars of 'Friends' during their virtual reunion.

Jennifer Aniston couldn't wait to respond her admirers who noticed her absence during the hit sitcom's stars virtual appearance.

Taking to Instagram Aniston wrote: "I'm so excited to (finally) announce that I'm joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer," she captioned two photos of her clutching a box of colourful products from the company.

"Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly... so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it."

"I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out - and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen. More on THIS soon!"

Her fans went crazy for the news and urged her to reveal how they could sign up. Many of them were already huge fans of the products and called her news "awesome".

Perhaps Jennifer Aniston's new job was the reason she missed her virtual Friends reunion earlier in the week.

Lisa Kudrow mesmerised the excited fans on Monday after sharing footage of herself in character as Web Therapy's Fiona Wallace, chatting to her 'Friends' co-stars.

In the virtual reunion, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all played different patients in the special episode, although Jennifer Aniston was noticeably absent.

On Instagram, Lisa wrote alongside the clip: "@webtherapyshow so fun when these guys came. Maybe one day JA… It's all on @imdbtv."

Fans were quick to respond on the video, with one reacting: "Jennifer Aniston where are you?,"

Another wrote: "Maybe now JA."

A third one added: "I love this so much."

It's not known why Jennifer Aniston was unable to take part in the show, but the Rachel Green actress had good reasons.

