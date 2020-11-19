Can't connect right now! retry
‘Schitt’s Creek’ movie on the cards? Here’s what Dan Levy has to say

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Daniel Levy, creator and star of 'Schitt's Creek', has come forth to address the buzz

Acclaimed sitcom Schitt’s Creek was one of the biggest hits in quarantine after it was released on Netflix, subsequently sweeping the Emmy Awards this year.

Now, fans of the comedy show are awaiting the probability of a movie based on the Rose family to arise, while others have been suggesting the markers to create a spinoff based on Alexis Rose’s life, titled A Little Bit Alexis.

With speculation rippling heavy on the internet, Daniel Levy, creator and star of the show, has come forth to address the buzz.

During a chat with E! News, Levy, who plays David Rose on the comedy series, said: "I would love for there to be. I'm not ruling it out.”

"It's very flattering that people want to know, but I would just say generally I think you need to let the good things settle for a minute. Let people finish the show. Let people sort of take a breath,” he said.

"And then if people are still interested and an idea comes to me and our cast is wanting to do it, then great,” he added.

He went on to say that the series was “cautiously ended” by his creative team deliberately "when things were going really well."

"I'm very sort of sensitive to overstaying your welcome in any capacity. So we'll see in a few years, if it all sort of comes together,” he said. 

