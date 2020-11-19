Bobby Brown Jr found dead at his home aged 28

Can't connect right now! retry
Bobby Brown Jr, son of singer Bobby Brown, has been found dead in his Los Angeles home. He was 28.

The 28-year-old has been discovered at his home after officers were called to a "medical emergency", according to authorities.

According to local police, no foul play is suspected in relation to his death. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In a statement to a media outlet, Nick Szatmari, the agent for Brown senior, said he had 'no comment' regarding the death. The Brown family has suffered several losses in recent years.

Whitney Houston, the singer who was married to Brown senior until 2007, died February 11, 2012, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub, a coroner ruled. Heart disease and cocaine were named as contributing factors.

Three years later, Houston and Brown's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unresponsive and not breathing in the bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia home. She was treated in a hospital and then a hospice facility for nearly six months until her death in July 2015.

An autopsy showed that drug intoxication and immersion led to the pneumonia and brain damage that killed the 22-year-old.

Brown senior wanted his daughter's boyfriend, Nick Gordon, held accountable for her death.

