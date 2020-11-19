'The Crown' draws criticism for depiction of Prince Andrew

Netflix show "The Crown" is under criticism from experts for its portrayal of several members of the British royal family .

The criticism of the show recently intensified after its fourth season was released by the streaming giant.

According to latest article in Telegraph, the second son of Queen Elizabeth has been depicted as a loose canon in the fourth season.⁠



Commenting on Andrew's depiction, Royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne said, "It’s easy to forget that, in the early Eighties, Andrew often outshone Princess Diana’s popularity. Handsome, tall, sporty and self-confident, he was a glamorous foil to his not so photogenic older brother," he wrote.



The article said, Andrew admits to the British monarch that he has commandeered the chopper as a “matter of national importance” and describes the plot of an R-rated film that his latest girlfriend starred in.⁠



