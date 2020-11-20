Can't connect right now! retry
TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio loses one million followers after video scandal

Ever since the video aired, Charli D'Amelio's fans have been fuming

Top TikTokers Charli D'Amelio has lost over one million followers after she and sister Dixie D'Amelio got embroiled in a controversy over a video. 

The duo is being called out for their questionable behaviour towards private chef Aaron May in the video that marks the debut episode of their family's new YouTube series Dinner With The D'Amelios.

The clip, featuring popular makeup guru James Charles, showcases Dixie D'Amelio being unkind towards chef May when he presents her a plate of paellas.

She practically gags after tasting the dish, causing her dad Marc D'Amelio to say, "Don't be so dramatic," to which James asks, "Is she being real?"

Dixie then leaves the room and throws up as mom Heidi D'Amelio remarks, "Classic Dixie." Meanwhile, 16-year-old Charli asks, "Do we have any Dino Nuggets?"

Upon returning Dixie says that the food was "good, but then there was a salty part on it that was not good," adding, "it tastes like chicken, and then I tried the salty part and everything came up." Turning to chef Aaron, she says, "You have a child, what do you, like, think is going to happen?"

During dinner, Charli, who boasts 98.8 million fans on TikTok complains about not hitting 100 million yet.

"Ugh, I wish I had, like, more time because imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil," Charli says, to which James replies, "Was the 95 not enough for you?"

She answers, "Well, I was just like saying like, even numbers."

Ever since the episode aired, fans have been fuming over the sister-duo's naivety.

"James has such good manners," a fan commented. "I feel bad for him that he had to see Dixie aCharli's disgusting and disrespectful behaviour," said another, "That is so rude and the chef probably felt so uncomfortable."

"Alright cancel culture, you know what to do," slammed one user, "but don't touch James because he was actually POLITE."

As a result of the backlash, Charli has lost over 500,000 followers on TikTok already, as reported by BuzzFeed.



