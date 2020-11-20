Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk becoming like Princess Diana: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk becoming like Princess Diana: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s desire to walk their own path has sparked a large amount of criticism from royal fans and experts.

Just recently, a warning has also been issued to the couple, one that claims the Duke and Duchess might end up the same way as Princess Diana.

The warning has been brought forward by Princess Diana’s former secretary Patrick Jephson. He believes the couple is currently at the cusp of no longer being in touch with “real people’s everyday concerns,” and has warned them against taking to public forums as “an expert in public policy.”

He detailed these concerns in a his letter to the Daily Mail and explained, “As perhaps her younger son Harry has discovered, you can escape the Palace but finding relevance and respect as just another celebrity is much, much harder. So much easier to take the shortcut: keep lawyers and PR wizards on retainer and preach platitudes to the unenlightened masses.”

“Pretty soon, you have crossed the line from setting a good example — all a member of the Royal Family really has to do — to setting yourself up as an expert in public policy without the trouble of winning an election.”

“It’s surely not what conscientious princes (and dukes and duchesses) intend, but it’s the risk they run when they lose touch with real people’s everyday concerns.”

“When their personal enthusiasms take priority over the much less glamorous traditional royal work of healing and encouraging that needs to be done every day.”

Mr. Jephson went on to compare Harry and Meghan's current perdicidement to Princess Diana's last days. He believes the princess started relying on some of her more wealthier friends for platforms after splitting from the royal family. 

“Once outside the royal fold, Diana would increasingly rely on billionaires for jets and bodyguards, for photo opportunities and speech platforms.”

The kind of “People whose agendas and publicity instincts began and ended with their own interests.” 

Thus, he warns that Meghan and Harry’s desire to become “financially self-sufficient” might force them into similar circumstances.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William harbored ‘competitive’ fears against Prince Harry: report

Prince William harbored ‘competitive’ fears against Prince Harry: report
Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after Scott Disick's beach date with Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after Scott Disick's beach date with Amelia Hamlin
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry keep hiring PR experts 'excessively': report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry keep hiring PR experts 'excessively': report
Meghan Markle will ‘never dare come back to London’: report

Meghan Markle will ‘never dare come back to London’: report
Margot Robbie reminisces about her contentious scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'

Margot Robbie reminisces about her contentious scene with Leonardo DiCaprio in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'
BTS refuse to ‘cling to chart rankings’ after ‘BE’ album drops

BTS refuse to ‘cling to chart rankings’ after ‘BE’ album drops
Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes release hit new track ‘Monster’

Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes release hit new track ‘Monster’
BTS marks year of the pandemic with new album

BTS marks year of the pandemic with new album
Bobby Brown ‘heartbroken’ over Bobby Jr.’s death: ‘There are no words’

Bobby Brown ‘heartbroken’ over Bobby Jr.’s death: ‘There are no words’
Prince William addresses Panorama 'BBC' probe: ‘It’s a step’

Prince William addresses Panorama 'BBC' probe: ‘It’s a step’
James Charles voices support for Charli D'Amelio

James Charles voices support for Charli D'Amelio

Bella Hadid stuns in new photo-shoot

Bella Hadid stuns in new photo-shoot

Latest

view all