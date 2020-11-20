Meghan Markle will ‘never dare come back to London’: report

Royal experts fear Meghan Markle might never return to London with baby Archie because the atmosphere would become too much for her to handle.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Angela Levin during one of her interview’s with Mike Graham on talkRADIO.

Ms. Levin was quoted telling the host, "I don't think Meghan would dare come back to London. She would have to bring Archie and they want to keep him well away from London."

At the end of the day, "We don't know that, we don't know what goes on in that enormous house. Let's stick to what we know and what we can see.”

She concluded by saying, "It is just Harry and Meghan are making all sorts of excuses not to come and share Christmas with the Queen. I think that Meghan feels that if she comes to London the atmosphere will be so terrible that she wouldn't be able to take it."