entertainment
Friday Nov 20 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry keep hiring PR experts 'excessively': report

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry keep hiring PR experts 'excessively': report

A report regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s PR team has just come forward and according to its findings, the couple is reportedly on their 12th PR expert and keep “getting it all wrong.”

For those unversed with the Sussex’s recent venture, the duo inaugurated their charity, Archewell in October and since then, have made numerous virtual appearances via Zoom calls, as well as through their podcast.

However, despite their current trajectory, the mere fact that the duo are already on their 12th PR expert has alarmed royal biographer Angela Levin.

She believes “something is obviously wrong” if the couple continually need to keep changing their PR experts in such a short span of time.

During her interview with talkRADIO the expert explained, “They’ve now got 12 PR people. Obviously something is wrong if 12 PR people aren't getting it right or they're getting them on in social media enough.

"But these are the people who want a quiet normal life. I think they've realised they got it wrong because they're going down with all the 'do you like Harry and Meghan?'

She concluded by saying, "I think it's because they lack common sense. They lose it because they don't think broadly. If you haven't got common sense you're not going to do the right things in the right way."

