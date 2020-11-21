Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth was one emergency away from massive disaster during wedding with Philip

The drama ensued over Queen Elizabeth's wedding day tiara made of 47 diamond bars and metal spikes

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated 73 years of their blissful marriage together on Friday.

The couple that tied the knot on 20th November, 1947 evaded a major mishap right before the start of their matrimonial journey.

Not many people know, but a massive disaster hit the Queen just two hours before she tied the knot.

The drama ensued over her wedding day tiara, made of 47 diamond bars and metal spikes.

As it appears, the tiara just snapped when the Queen was getting her hair done and had to be fixed on the spot!

Recalling the incident with Kate Middleton, the Queen said, "The catch, which I didn't know existed, it suddenly went. And I didn’t know it was a necklace, you see. I thought I'd broken it. We stuck it all together again, but I was rather alarmed."

Fortunately, the situation was salavaged by the Queen's mom, Queen Mother, who asked her daughter to remain calm and told her "there are still two hours and other tiaras."

Luckily for Queen Elizabeth, her royal jeweller was present for the ceremony in case of emergencies and he pieced the tiara back together.

Rushing the broken piece to their workshop to repair it in time with a police escort, he managed to get back to the bride before the wedding ceremony started. 

