Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spark engagement rumours

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have sparked engagement speculation after photos from their latest outing went viral.



The two lovebirds have been going strong for quite some time and while their PDA-filled walks and dates suggest they may take the next step any day, the latest photos have sent the rumour mill into an overdrive.

The loved-up photos of the couple show Ana wearing what appears to be an engagement ring on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water in New Orleans.

The diamond around Ana’s ‘that’ finger caught everyone’s eyes.

It remains unclear whether the ring was part of their roles in the new film or if Ben really has popped the big question in front of his ladylove.

The pair has been glued together since earlier this year as they stayed together in quarantine and often stepped out for romantic strolls that almost always made headlines.