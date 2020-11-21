Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana’s brother says its his 'duty to stand up for her' amid ‘The Crown’ row

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer came forth to address the explosive fourth season of The Crown

Speaking about his sister’s life being dramatized in the Netflix regal drama, Spencer said on Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh that the new episodes come with a truckload of conjecture.

"You can hang it on fact, but the bits in between are not fact,” said the 9th Earl Spencer.

He was also asked whether or not there are parts of the show that make him uneasy, to which he said: "There is a bit. Actually, The Crown asked if they could film at Althorp [the Spencer family's ancestral home], and I said obviously not. The worry for me is that people see a program like that and they forget that it is fiction.”

“They assume, especially foreigners, I find Americans tell me they have watched The Crown as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven't ,” he added.

Speaking about his sister, late Princess of Wales, Diana, Spencer said: "I feel it is my duty to stand up for her when I can. She left me, for instance, as guardian of her sons, so I feel there was a trust passed on. And we grew up together. If you grow up with somebody they are still that person — it doesn’t matter what happens to them later."

